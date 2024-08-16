Video: Rohit Sharma Spotted On Mumbai Streets Driving Lamborghini Urus With Special Number Plate

Image: X

Team India's ODI and Test skipper Rohit Sharma has taken the internet by storm with his latest video. In the video, the hitman is seen driving his Lamborghini Urus on Mumbai streets as he enjoys his break from cricket. However, it is not the car but the number plate which has caught the eye of the netizens.

Rohit Sharma's blue Lamborghini has a special number plate (ending in 0264). The number has a significant meaning as it reminds about his record-breaking ODI score. He scored 264 runs against Sri Lanka in 2014, which is the highest individual score in ODI cricket. The right-handed opener is the only player to score three double centuries in the 50-over format in international cricket.

Rohit purchased the Lamborghini Urus for a whopping Rs 3.1 crore two years ago, which is powered by a four-litre twin-turbo V8 engine delivering 657 bhp.

Rohit Sharma to miss Duleep Trophy 2024

After the recent ODI series against sri Lanka which India lost 2-0, Rohit Sharma was rested for the upcoming Duleep Trophy , which will begin on September 5 in Bengaluru. BCCI secretary Jay Shah has clarified that their participation was not deemed necessary for the tournament.

Speaking to Times Of India he said, "Apart from them, everyone else is playing. You should appreciate that. One must note that Ishan Kishan and Shreyas Iyer are playing in the Buchi Babu tournament. We should not insist on players like Rohit and Virat to play in the Duleep Trophy. They will risk injury. If you have noticed, in Australia and England, every international player does not play domestic cricket. We have to treat the players with respect,"

The Indian skipper will next take the field for India’s series against Bangladesh. He will also be a crucial for India in the upcoming five-match Border-Gavaskar Trophy, which will be played in Australia later this year.