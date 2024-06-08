'Rohit Aur Virat Ko Ache Dost Samjho': Indian Fans Joke With Shaheen Afridi Ahead Of IND vs PAK T20 WC Clash; Video

Pakistan fast bowler and former captain Shaheen Shah Afridi got mobbed by Indian cricket fans in New York who wanted to click pictures with the superstar from across the border.

Pakistan and India will face off in the blockbuster Group A match of the ICC T20 World Cup at the Nassau County International Stadium on June 9.

Indians request Afridi to go easy on Rohit & Co.

The group of fans, who came all the way from Vancouver (Canada) specially for the marquee clash, even joked with Afridi to take it easy on the Indian batters when they face clash on the ground on Sunday.

"Specially Vancouver se aaye hai match dekhne (we have come from Vancouver to watch the match). Achi bowling nahi karni hai (don't bowl well vs India)," a Sikh fan urged Afridi which made everyone burst out in laughter.

"Rohit and Virat ko apne ache dost samjho (think of Rohit and Virat as your friends)," another fan in the group joked.

The sweet interaction between Afridi and the Indian fans took place on the sidewalk near the famous Times Square where he visited on Saturday with his friends and brother for some shopping and sightseeing.

Blockbuster clash on June 9

The marquee game, which is expected to draw the biggest crowd of the tournament so far, will be held at the newly constructed 34,000-seater modular stadium at the Eisenhower Park on the outskirts of the city.

Team India are heading into the contest on the back of a comfortably victory against Ireland in their first Group A match while Pakistan suffered a humiliating Super Over defeat against co-hosts USA in their opening clash.