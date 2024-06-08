'Shameless Behaviour’: Pak Fans Slam Shaheen Afridi For Enjoying His Batting Highlights vs USA After Humiliating Loss In T20 WC

Pakistan pace spearhead Shaheen Afridi was watching his batting highlights of the T20 World Cup 2024 Group A clash against USA in New York hotel room on Saturday, June 8.

Pakistan players landed in the New York ahead of the clash against arch-rivals India after their shocking defeat to the co-hosts USA at the Grand Prarire Stadium in Dallas on Thursday. Babar Azam and co suffered a humiliating loss at the hands of the USA in the Super Over.

The match went into the Super Over after USA drew the match by levelling Pakistan's score of 159 in a stipulated 20 overs. In the decider, USA posted a total of 18/1 in an over and set a target of 19 for Pakistan to chase. However, co-hosts managed to defend the total, thanks to Saurabh Netravalkar's brilliant bowling as he conceded 13 runs.

In a video that went viral on social media, Shaheen Afridi was seen casually lying on the bed and watching his own unbeaten innings of 23 off 16 balls from the highlights of the clash against Pakistan and USA on TV. He was seemingly enjoying his own batting highlights as he two sixes and a four during his unbeaten innings.

After the video went viral, Pakistan cricket fans slammed Shaheen Afridi for enjoying his own batting highlights despite the team was handed a shocking defeat by the USA in the T20 World Cup 2024. Many called it shameless behaviour as it shows lack of seriousness about the team's disappointing performance.

Here's how Pakistan fans reacted to Afridi enjoying his batting highlights

I recently watched a video where Shaheen Afridi was seen celebrating his individual performance with a family member despite Pakistan's loss to the USA.



This behaviour highlights a troubling mentality where personal achievements are prioritized over the team's success.



Losing against the USA is one of Pakistan's embarrassing defeats in their cricketing history. There has been several criticisms around Pakistan's performance, especially their bowling, wherein the bowlers like Shaheen Afridi, Mohammad Amir, Haris Rauf, Shadab Khan and Naseem Khan conceded over 20 runs.

Nothing is well in Pakistan's camp after defeat against USA

Following the humiliating defeat against the USA, things have not been well in the Pakistan's camp. The Pakistan Cricket Board was supposed to host a Gala dinner for the players ahead of the clash against India in New York, but it has been cancelled after the team's shocking defeat in the T20 World Cup 2024.

Several reports that players were in tear after Pakistan's disappointing start to their T20 World Cup campaign. It was reported skipper Babar Azam was very angry with the players for not performing well in the clash against the USA.

After landing in the New York, Pakistan players decided to skip the practice session as they are yet to regain their composure. Some of the reports suggested that Babar Azam's 'dictator mindset' has become an issue in the dressing room.