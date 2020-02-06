Roger Federer teams up with Bill Gates to take on Rafael Nadal and Trevor Noah in celebrity exhibition match

Tennis legend Roger Federer has teamed up with Microsoft co-founder and philanthropist Bill Gates for the third time as they take on tennis superstar Rafael Nadal and comedian Trevor Noah on Friday.

The duo of Federer and Gates have been unbeaten as a team. The celebrity exhibition match will be followed by a much-anticipated singles face-off between Federer and his long-time rival, Nadal. Proceeds from the event will go towards Federer’s foundation.

On January 29, Trevor Noah had tweeted, “Hey @RogerFederer, you & @billgates want to play doubles against me & @RafaelNadal!? Okay. We accept your challenge, but be prepared for the crowd in SA to be on our side! See you Feb 7 in Cape Town! Masihambe! #MatchInAfrica”.