Roger that: Federer still has a long way to go

In an epic semi-final clash of tennis titans Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic, the latter won 7-6(1), 6-4, 6-3. Following the defeat, retirement questions have once again surfaced to haunt Federer. Strong as he is on-field, the Swiss star confirmed that he has no plans to retire and intends to get back to training "rather quickly."
Playing as well as he is, why should the Swiss star consider retirement?
Federer will turn 39 this year. But unlike most sportsmen, who would have long hung up their boots, his game still appears to be as smooth as silk. The Swiss is winning big titles, rubbing shoulders with the likes of Djokovic, Nadal and the emerging stars of men's tennis, who are younger to him by at least a decade.
So why this incessant clamour over his retirement then?
"You never know what the future holds. But especially my age, you don't know. I'm confident. I'm happy how I'm feeling, to be honest. I got through a good, nice training block. No plans to retire," Federer said after the defeat to Djokovic.
"From that standpoint, we'll see how the year goes, how everything is with the family. We'll go from there. Of course, I hope to be back."
Federer finished 2019 at number three in the ATP Tour rankings, having lost a semi-final to Stefanos Tsitsipas in November 2019 before beating Novak Djokovic earlier in the ATP Finals.
After the defeat to Tsitsipas, the eight-time Wimbledon champion said he was happy with the level of performances he produced in 2019.
“I've got to keep on playing at the level like I have this year, and then I will create some chances.”
“But I'm happy how I played this season, and I'm extremely excited for next season.”
The Swiss star has won 14 titles since he turned 35, including four titles in 2019 and compiled a 53:10 win-loss record in the previous year. Although, having missed a chance at Grand Slam this year, Federer's record has been impeccable for a man of his age.
Federer’s biggest rival, the Spaniard, Rafael Nadal had a statement for the guys yet to play against the Swiss Star: “There are no two people like Federer on this planet,” Nadal said. “Luckily actually.”
Why should Federer consider retiring after having an at par year and finishing 3rd in the ATP tour rankings 2019? He still enjoys the game and will continue to impress the Tennis romantics as he always has.
On the work front, Swiss pair Roger Federer and Belinda Bencic will attempt to achieve a remarkable double as they bid to retain their Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships titles in February.
Federer's exhibition schedule will also see him take on old rival Rafael Nadal next month in South Africa.
