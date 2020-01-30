Roger that: Federer still has a long way to go

In an epic semi-final clash of tennis titans Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic, the latter won 7-6(1), 6-4, 6-3. Following the defeat, retirement questions have once again surfaced to haunt Federer. Strong as he is on-field, the Swiss star confirmed that he has no plans to retire and intends to get back to training "rather quickly."

Playing as well as he is, why should the Swiss star consider retirement?

Federer will turn 39 this year. But unlike most sportsmen, who would have long hung up their boots, his game still appears to be as smooth as silk. The Swiss is winning big titles, rubbing shoulders with the likes of Djokovic, Nadal and the emerging stars of men's tennis, who are younger to him by at least a decade.

So why this incessant clamour over his retirement then?

"You never know what the future holds. But especially my age, you don't know. I'm confident. I'm happy how I'm feeling, to be honest. I got through a good, nice training block. No plans to retire," Federer said after the defeat to Djokovic.

"From that standpoint, we'll see how the year goes, how everything is with the family. We'll go from there. Of course, I hope to be back."