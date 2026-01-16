 Roger Federer Returns To Australian Open 2026 For Practice Game, Swiss Legend Defeats World No.12 Casper Ruud In Epic Tie-Break | VIDEO
Roger Federer returned to the iconic Rod Laver Arena on Friday for a practice match ahead of the Australian Open 2026. The 44-year-old, long retired, went head to head with World No.12 Casper Ruud eventually sealing a win in the tie-break. Federer treated the crowd to his classic tennis, with his famous backhand on show in Melbourne.

Sreehari MenonUpdated: Friday, January 16, 2026, 02:26 PM IST
Tennis great Roger Federer graced the Rod Laver Arena once again for a practice match against Casper Ruud ahead of the Australia Open 2026. The match was Federer's return to the venue after 6 years. The Swiss legend marked it in grand style, clinching a tie-break victory over the World No.12.

Federer was at his classy best during the exhibition match. At 44, the Swiss ace showed great athleticism and proved that there was still a whole lot of tennis left in him. With the likes of Novak Djokovic and Hollywood star Gerard Butler watching, Federer played a number of his signature backhand shots much to the delight of the crowd. He clinched the tie-break contest getting some much needed practice.

Federer's hit-out with Ruud comes as preparation for the star studded opening ceremony at the Australian Open 2026. Federer will share the court with fellow legends Andre Agassi, Lleyton Hewitt and Pat Rafter in a celebration match on Saturday.

The Rod Laver Arena is one of Federer's happier hunting grounds. The Swiss Ace has lifted 6 Australian Open titles during his glittering career. Across his career at Melbourne Park, the 44-year-old registered over 100 match victories and delivered countless classic performances. His last win at the tournament came in 2018, a year before his final appearance at the tournament in 2019.

Australian Open 2026: Ball Kid Collapses Mid-match As Players & Officials Quickly Step In To Provide...
“I’m just loving Melbourne for what it is… And it’s just nice to come back down here after so many years and just have fun. Family came, my parents came too, so it’s a trip down memory lane, and a bit of nostalgia for us. Some great moments, great years came here,” Federer said after the hit out.

