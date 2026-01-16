'Meg Canning': Sanjiv Goenka Trolled For Mispronouncing Meg Lanning's Name During Manchester Super Giants' Squad Reveal; Video

Image: Weber Women's Big Bash League/ManchesterSG100/X

Lucknow Super Giants and Manchester Super Giants owner Sanjiv Goenka faced a wave of online ridicule after he mispronounced the name of Australian cricket great Meg Lanning while announcing the Manchester Super Giants squad for The Hundred 2026. In the reveal video shared on social media, Goenka introduced Lanning as “Meg Canning,” drawing sharp reactions from fans and cricket followers.

The RPSG Group boss was announcing both the men’s and women’s team signings for the upcoming season when the gaffe occurred. While introducing the women’s side, which also includes England’s Sophie Ecclestone, Goenka mistakenly referred to Lanning with the incorrect name, despite subtitles in the video displaying her correct name.

Supporters of women’s cricket also called the blunder disrespectful, highlighting Lanning’s stature as a former Australia captain and one of the sport’s most accomplished players. Some fans saw it as symptomatic of a broader lack of attention to detail regarding women’s cricket, urging better professionalism in future communications.

Goenka, a prominent Indian businessman and chairman of the RPSG Group, owns LSG in the Indian Premier League and holds stakes in several other sports ventures. Despite the trolling, he continues to be an influential figure in cricket franchise ownership, now extending into The Hundred with the Manchester Super Giants.

'Thank You For Leading With Heart': Sanjiv Goenka Commends Rishabh Pant's Leadership Despite LSG's Disappointing IPL 2025 Season

Following the Lucknow Super Giants' (LSG) seventh-place finish in the IPL 2025 season, franchise owner Sanjiv Goenka shared an emotional message, expressing gratitude towards captain Rishabh Pant and the entire team for their resilience and unity throughout a challenging campaign.

In a heartfelt note posted on social media, Goenka acknowledged the team's fighting spirit, stating, "As this IPL season comes to a close for @LucknowIPL, we look back at a journey filled with both triumphs and challenges. What stood out was the fighting spirit, unity, and resilience of our team. We stayed committed, backed each other, and never gave up. Thank you @RishabhPant17 for leading with heart, and to every player in the squad for giving it their all."

Despite the team's failure to qualify for the playoffs, Goenka praised Pant's leadership, noting that he led with heart amid criticism over his form and captaincy. Pant managed 269 runs across 14 innings, and the team secured only six wins during the season.

Goenka extended his appreciation to the coaching staff, including Zaheer Khan, Justin Langer, and Vijay Dahiya, as well as the analysts, physios, and ground staff for their tireless efforts. He also thanked the fans for their unwavering support.