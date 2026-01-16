WPL 2026: Abhishek Nayar's Reaction Goes Viral As Harleen Deol Strikes 3 Consecutive Boundaries After Retired-Out Controversy; Video

Harleen Deol delivered a moment of redemption and drama in the Women’s Premier League 2026, turning the spotlight firmly in her favour after a controversial episode in the previous match. Retired out by UP Warriorz head coach Abhishek Nayar earlier in the tournament, Deol responded in the best way possible with her bat.

Walking in to bat against Mumbai Indians on Thursday at the Dr DY Patil Stadium, Deol wasted no time in making her intent clear. She began her innings in emphatic fashion, striking boundaries off her first three deliveries. Each four was followed by a pointed visual from the broadcast team, with the cameraman repeatedly cutting to Abhishek Nayar’s face in the dugout, a subtle but powerful reminder of the earlier decision that had sparked debate.

The moment set the tone for what became a defining innings for both Deol and the Warriorz. Showing composure, confidence, and controlled aggression, the right-hander anchored the chase with an unbeaten 64 off 39 balls. Her innings was studded with 12 boundaries and showcased her ability to balance flair with responsibility under pressure.

Deol’s knock proved decisive as UP Warriorz chased down the target comfortably, securing a seven-wicket victory and their maiden win of the season. Beyond the result, the innings carried symbolic weight, a statement of resilience from a player who turned criticism and controversy into motivation.

In a league where every moment is magnified, Harleen Deol’s performance stood out as a reminder that form, confidence, and belief can quickly rewrite narratives. From being retired out to standing tall as the match-winner, her innings was not just about runs, but about reclaiming trust and silencing doubts in emphatic style.

A fun and unexpected moment stole the spotlight during the WPL 2026 clash between UP Warriorz and Royal Challengers Bengaluru at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai, as a young ball girl wowed fans by landing a hat‑trick of bottle flips along the boundary line.

The incident occurred in between play when the attentive ball girl quietly showed off her impressive bottle‑flipping skills. With perfect timing and precision, she landed three consecutive flips, sending the crowd cheering to watch her display.

Footage of the moment quickly went viral on social media, with fans praising the young girl’s confidence and flair. The playful scene added a light‑hearted touch to an intense match, drawing reactions from both teams and spectators alike.

Cricket fans and commentators shared clips and memes online, celebrating the spontaneity and charm of the ball girl’s performance. Many noted that such moments highlight how cricket matches can be full of surprises, not just on the pitch, but around it too.

The viral feat became one of the most talked‑about highlights of the day’s action, reminding fans that sometimes the most memorable moments come from unexpected places.