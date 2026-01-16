 WPL 2026: Abhishek Nayar's Reaction Goes Viral As Harleen Deol Strikes 3 Consecutive Boundaries After Retired-Out Controversy; Video
Harleen Deol made a dramatic comeback in the WPL 2026 after being retired out by UP Warriorz coach Abhishek Nayar in the previous match. Facing Mumbai Indians, she hit boundaries off her first three balls, while cameras repeatedly showed Nayar’s reaction, highlighting her emphatic response and setting the tone for a memorable innings of redemption.

Amertha RangankarUpdated: Friday, January 16, 2026, 10:13 AM IST
article-image

Harleen Deol delivered a moment of redemption and drama in the Women’s Premier League 2026, turning the spotlight firmly in her favour after a controversial episode in the previous match. Retired out by UP Warriorz head coach Abhishek Nayar earlier in the tournament, Deol responded in the best way possible with her bat.

Walking in to bat against Mumbai Indians on Thursday at the Dr DY Patil Stadium, Deol wasted no time in making her intent clear. She began her innings in emphatic fashion, striking boundaries off her first three deliveries. Each four was followed by a pointed visual from the broadcast team, with the cameraman repeatedly cutting to Abhishek Nayar’s face in the dugout, a subtle but powerful reminder of the earlier decision that had sparked debate.

The moment set the tone for what became a defining innings for both Deol and the Warriorz. Showing composure, confidence, and controlled aggression, the right-hander anchored the chase with an unbeaten 64 off 39 balls. Her innings was studded with 12 boundaries and showcased her ability to balance flair with responsibility under pressure.

Deol’s knock proved decisive as UP Warriorz chased down the target comfortably, securing a seven-wicket victory and their maiden win of the season. Beyond the result, the innings carried symbolic weight, a statement of resilience from a player who turned criticism and controversy into motivation.

In a league where every moment is magnified, Harleen Deol’s performance stood out as a reminder that form, confidence, and belief can quickly rewrite narratives. From being retired out to standing tall as the match-winner, her innings was not just about runs, but about reclaiming trust and silencing doubts in emphatic style.

