 ICC Delegation To Visit Bangladesh Amid T20 World Cup Venue Dispute: Reports
e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsICC Delegation To Visit Bangladesh Amid T20 World Cup Venue Dispute: Reports

ICC Delegation To Visit Bangladesh Amid T20 World Cup Venue Dispute: Reports

The ICC will send a delegation to Bangladesh for in-person talks with the Bangladesh Cricket Board regarding their participation in the T20 World Cup, scheduled in India and Sri Lanka from February 7. Previous emails and virtual meetings failed to resolve the issue. ICC sources confirmed a final one-on-one meeting will take place, with a decision to follow.

Amertha RangankarUpdated: Friday, January 16, 2026, 01:38 PM IST
article-image
Image: ANI/X

The International Cricket Council (ICC) is set to send a delegation to Bangladesh in the coming days to hold in-person discussions with the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) over their participation in the upcoming T20 World Cup, which is scheduled to be held in India and Sri Lanka from February 7. The move comes after previous attempts to resolve the issue through emails and virtual meetings failed to yield a breakthrough.

According to ICC sources cited by IANS, “The delegation will travel to Bangladesh in a few days for a final one-on-one meeting with BCB officials regarding the T20 World Cup, and a decision will be announced after it.” The visit is being seen as a crucial step to resolve the impasse and ensure Bangladesh’s participation in the tournament.

Read Also
Team India Head Coach Gautam Gambhir Offers Prayers At Mahakaleshwar Temple In Ujjain Ahead Of IND...
article-image
Read Also
Bangladesh Players Threaten BPL Boycott After BCB Director's ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Remarks, Demand...
article-image

The dispute arises from Bangladesh’s firm stance against playing matches in India, following the Board of Control for Cricket in India’s (BCCI) request that IPL franchise Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) remove Bangladeshi pacer Mustafizur Rahman from the squad. The issue has prompted the BCB and the country’s sports ministry to insist on relocating their matches outside India.

Earlier, the ICC had held a video conference with the BCB, during which the Bangladesh board reiterated its request to move matches outside India. While the ICC highlighted that the tournament schedule is already finalised and urged the BCB to reconsider, both sides agreed to continue discussions in an effort to reach a resolution.

FPJ Shorts
Cross Season 2 OTT Release: When And Where To Watch Aldis Hodge's Crime Thriller Series?
Cross Season 2 OTT Release: When And Where To Watch Aldis Hodge's Crime Thriller Series?
Inside Pictures Of RCB Women's Clubbing Night, Smriti Mandhana, Lauren Bell & Shreyanka Patil Grooves On Desi Beats
Inside Pictures Of RCB Women's Clubbing Night, Smriti Mandhana, Lauren Bell & Shreyanka Patil Grooves On Desi Beats
Maharashtra Civic Polls 2026: Supporters Celebrate As Mahayuti Crosses Majority In BMC Elections | VIDEO
Maharashtra Civic Polls 2026: Supporters Celebrate As Mahayuti Crosses Majority In BMC Elections | VIDEO
'Kerala Story Happening In UP': Hindu Girl Forced To Wear Hijab By Female Muslim Friends - Watch Viral Video
'Kerala Story Happening In UP': Hindu Girl Forced To Wear Hijab By Female Muslim Friends - Watch Viral Video

Bangladesh is scheduled to play three matches in India: against the West Indies on February 7, Italy on February 9, and England on February 14 in Kolkata, before moving to Mumbai to face Nepal on February 17. The ICC’s upcoming delegation visit is expected to clarify whether these fixtures will proceed as planned or be rescheduled.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Inside Pictures Of RCB Women's Clubbing Night, Smriti Mandhana, Lauren Bell & Shreyanka Patil...
Inside Pictures Of RCB Women's Clubbing Night, Smriti Mandhana, Lauren Bell & Shreyanka Patil...
ICC Delegation To Visit Bangladesh Amid T20 World Cup Venue Dispute: Reports
ICC Delegation To Visit Bangladesh Amid T20 World Cup Venue Dispute: Reports
'Chal Bantai!': Andre De Grasse Charms Fans With Cheeky Slangs As Tata Mumbai Marathon Ambassador;...
'Chal Bantai!': Andre De Grasse Charms Fans With Cheeky Slangs As Tata Mumbai Marathon Ambassador;...
Unusual Scenes! Bird Poop Halts HS Prannoy's Match At India Open 2026 In Delhi As Chaos Unfolds On...
Unusual Scenes! Bird Poop Halts HS Prannoy's Match At India Open 2026 In Delhi As Chaos Unfolds On...
Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma Buy Alibag Land For ₹37.86 Crore
Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma Buy Alibag Land For ₹37.86 Crore