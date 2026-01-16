RCB Women's Clubbing Night; Smriti Mandhana, Lauren Bell & Shreyanka Patil Groove To Desi Beats

By: Rutunjay Dole | January 16, 2026
Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women are set to play their third game in WPL 2026 tonight, after a banger team bonding session earlier.
Players were spotted enjoying and celebrating the successful start of the WPL season. Captain Smriti Mandhana marked her presence as well.
New RCB sensation Lauren Bell also spotted grooving on the desi beats in the party with other teammates.
Shreyanka Patil stole the show with her glow. She wore a golden satin body con dress which truly set the party vibes.
Batting all-rounder Grace Harris also spotted enjoying the party while shaking legs with teammates.
Indian wicket-keeper Richa Ghosh was captured in joy-filled moments, keeping her outfit chic and classy with a white denim jacket.
Georgia Voll and Lauren Bell groove at the team bonding session.