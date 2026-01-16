Australian Open 2026: Ball Kid Collapses Mid-match As Players & Officials Quickly Step In To Provide Help; Video

Image: Court Chaos/Instagam

A tense moment unfolded during an Australian Open qualifying match when a ball kid suddenly collapsed on court, briefly halting play and drawing immediate concern from players, officials, and spectators. The incident occurred amid challenging on-court conditions, highlighting the physical demands faced not only by players but also by support staff during major tournaments.

As soon as the ball kid went down, the players on court quickly stopped the match and rushed to assist. Chair umpires and tournament officials responded promptly, calling for medical attention while ensuring the young attendant was kept safe and comfortable.

The incident served as a reminder of the importance of health and safety measures at elite sporting events. While ball kids are trained and monitored, the demanding environment of professional tennis can take a toll, especially during long matches and extreme weather conditions.

Play later resumed after confirmation that the ball kid was receiving proper care. Fans and players alike expressed relief at the quick response and showed appreciation for the sportsmanship and compassion displayed on court, reinforcing the sense of unity and responsibility that defines the spirit of the game.

'Let's Go, Roger!': Melbourne Crowd's Roger Federer Chant Catches Novak Djokovic Off Guard In Viral Moment At Australian Open 2026; Video

Novak Djokovic provided a light-hearted moment during an exhibition match ahead of the Australian Open when unexpected chants of “Let’s go, Roger!” rang out from the crowd, a playful nod to his long-time rival Roger Federer, who retired in 2022. The Serbian was mid-serve when the heckle surprised him, leaving him momentarily frozen with a stunned expression before cracking a smile as the stadium erupted in laughter.

Earlier in the day, Djokovic’s preparations for the season had hit a snag when a neck issue forced him to cut short a practice session. Despite concerns about his readiness and doubts over his participation in the exhibition against Frances Tiafoe, the 10-time Australian Open champion took the court and later secured a straight-set victory of 6-3, 6-4.

Djokovic’s reaction to the Federer chant, a mix of surprise and amusement, underscored his familiarity with all kinds of crowd energy after decades at the top of the sport. The moment quickly became a fan favorite, highlighting the enduring connection between tennis’s greatest personalities and their supporters.