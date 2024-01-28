'Rodney Hogg Said We Were Pathetic, Hopeless': Kraigg Brathwaite Calls Out Ex-Aus Pacer After Brisbane Test Win; Watch

West Indies captain Kraigg Brathwaite hit out at former Australia cricketer Rodney Hogg, who called the visiting team "pathetic and hopeless" before the start of their two-Test series which ended in 1-1 draw on Sunday.

Chasing 216 for victory, Australia's final innings folded for 207 with Shamar Joseph grabbing 7 wickets to stun the hosts.

A win for the ages

West Indies made history at the Gabba as they became the first team to beat Australia in a day-night Test match. They also ended a 27-year wait to win a Test match against the Aussies thanks to Shamar Joseph's record-breaking 7-wicket haul.

Speaking on the memorable win with Isa Guha post-match, Brathwaite said he was "extremely proud" of his troops, before referring to strong quotes about his side from ex-Aussie quick Rodney Hogg.

Brathwaite calls out Hogg

"We had 2 words that inspired us in this Test match. Mr Rodney Hogg said we were pathetic and hopeless. So that was our inspiration.

"We wanted to show the world we are not pathetic. And I must ask him, are these muscles big enough for him?. I wanted to show the world what we’re made of," Brathwaite said at the post-match presentation.

Hogg's comment backfired on the Aussies they suffered their third defeat at this venue in 35 years. The Windies were the first team to achieve the feat in 1988 before repeating history this year.

India is the only other team to have won a Test at the Gabba when a second-string side led by Ajinkya Rahane stunned Tim Paine's side in 2021 to win the Border-Gavaskar series.

"I love it (day-night Test), we won a Test match in Australia so it’s amazing. Means a lot for us, been a number of years since we won a Test match here. But for me, this is the beginning. We should keep doing this," Brathwaite said.

WI cricket on the rise

This is the first drawn Test series between Australia and West Indies since 1999. It's also the first time that West Indies left the Australian shores undefeated, in the Test format, since the 1992/93 season.

The win helped West Indies climb one spot up in the World Test Championship standings to No.7 and have reduced the gap in the points percentage between Australia at No.1 and India at No.2.