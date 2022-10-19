Rishabh Pant or Dinesh Karthik, Harshal Patel or Mohammed Shami?: How India should line up against Pakistan in T20 World Cup

Rishabh Pant (L) and Mohammed Shami |

A T20I series win over Australia, followed by a series win against South Africa and most recently, a win against hosts Australia in the warm-up match: the Indian team seems to be all set for the much-anticipated T20 World Cup.

But there are still a few selection conundrums that Rohit Sharma and Rahul Dravid need to close to ensure India is at its best in the mega tournament. Let us try to paint which XI India should field against arch-rivals Pakistan on October 23 in their first match of the World Cup.

Top four sorted

The top four are sorted for India: skipper Rohit Sharma, Kl Rahul, Virat Kohli and in-form Suryakumar Yadav. These four have a major role to play in the batting department for India. A lot depends on how Rohit and Rahul start the innings and then the onus is on Virat and Suryakumar to carry the innings forward.

Now, at number five, it is usually wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant who walks to bat. But considering his continuous dismal performance in T20Is in the recent past, India should go with Dinesh Karthik in the playing XI. Karthik plays a finisher’s role, which is very important and he has been in some form lately.

But at numbers five and six, Deepak Hooda and Hardik Pandya can swap positions, depending upon the situation while Karthik can come at number seven. Both Hardik and Hooda will also have to fill the fifth bowler's shoes. Hardik will get enough help from Australian tracks and Hooda could be introduced when left-handers are batting.

Then comes the bowling attack! Let us begin with the spinners: it would be a toss between off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin and leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal. Since conditions in Melbourne might help leg-spinners better, India are likely to go with Chahal against Pakistan.

Now the fast bowlers. Bhuvenshwar Kumar and Arshdeep Singh are more or less the confirmed options. They have been India’s primary pacers during recent matches. Bhuvenshwar swings it upfront with the new ball, and so does Arshdeep, which means even if there is a slight help, they can make the most of it. Arshdep, the left-arm pacer, is also capable of delivering at death.

The debate would then finally come to picking one between Harshal Patel and Mohammed Shami. Harshal is known for his variations while Shami is making a comeback into the T20I side. While choosing between them, India will have to see who among them can do well in the death overs, which has been a major concern.

Shami delivered a match-winning over against Australia in the warm-up match, defending 11 off the last over. He was nailing those yorkers, which is what was missing in the death overs from Indian bowlers.

Experience matters

Also, Harshal hasn’t been at his best, leaking a lot of runs. So, India need to go with experienced Shami and trust him to deliver when it matters the most.

So India’s playing XI against Pakistan could look like this:

Rohit Sharma (captain), Kl Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Deepak Hooda, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Yuzvendra Chahal, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Arshdeep Singh, Mohammed Shami.

