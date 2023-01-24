Rishabh Pant only Indian in ICC Test Team of the Year led by Ben Stokes

BAN vs IND 2nd Test: RIshabh Pant hit five sixes before tea on Day 2 | Twitter Photo

The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Tuesday announced the ICC Test Team of the Year for 2022 and named England all-rounder Ben Stokes as its captain.

Pant had a stellar season in 2022 with the bat and gloves behind the stumps. He amassed 680 runs from 7 Tests at an average of 61.81 with two hundreds and four fifties.

Wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant is the lone Indian in the playing XI while Babar Azam is the only Pakistani in the side.

Four Australians have made the cut in Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Pat Cummins and Nathan Lyon while England have two cricketers in Jonny Bairstow and Stokes.

ICC Test Team of the Year 2022

Usman Khawaja (Australia), Kraigg Brathwaite (West Indies), Marnus Labuschagne (Australia), Babar Azam (Pakistan), Jonny Bairstow (England), Ben Stokes (England, captain), Rishabh Pant (India, wicketkeeper), Pat Cummins (Australia), Kagiso Rabada (South Africa), Nathan Lyon (Australia), James Anderson (England).

