e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsRishabh Pant only Indian in ICC Test Team of the Year led by Ben Stokes

Rishabh Pant only Indian in ICC Test Team of the Year led by Ben Stokes

Wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant is the lone Indian in the playing XI while Babar Azam is the only Pakistani in the side.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, January 24, 2023, 03:41 PM IST
article-image
BAN vs IND 2nd Test: RIshabh Pant hit five sixes before tea on Day 2 | Twitter Photo
Follow us on

The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Tuesday announced the ICC Test Team of the Year for 2022 and named England all-rounder Ben Stokes as its captain.

Pant had a stellar season in 2022 with the bat and gloves behind the stumps. He amassed 680 runs from 7 Tests at an average of 61.81 with two hundreds and four fifties.

Wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant is the lone Indian in the playing XI while Babar Azam is the only Pakistani in the side.

Read Also
ICC Awards 2023: Babar Azam named captain of ODI team of the year, two Indians make the list
article-image

Four Australians have made the cut in Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Pat Cummins and Nathan Lyon while England have two cricketers in Jonny Bairstow and Stokes.

ICC Test Team of the Year 2022

Usman Khawaja (Australia), Kraigg Brathwaite (West Indies), Marnus Labuschagne (Australia), Babar Azam (Pakistan), Jonny Bairstow (England), Ben Stokes (England, captain), Rishabh Pant (India, wicketkeeper), Pat Cummins (Australia), Kagiso Rabada (South Africa), Nathan Lyon (Australia), James Anderson (England).

Read Also
Virat Kohli becomes only cricketer in history to be a part of ICC Test, ODI & T20I Team of the Year
article-image

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Rishabh Pant only Indian in ICC Test Team of the Year led by Ben Stokes

Rishabh Pant only Indian in ICC Test Team of the Year led by Ben Stokes

ICC Awards 2023: Babar Azam named captain of ODI team of the year, two Indians make the list

ICC Awards 2023: Babar Azam named captain of ODI team of the year, two Indians make the list

Gareth Bale post-retirement venture bears no surprises after Welshman announces Golf debut

Gareth Bale post-retirement venture bears no surprises after Welshman announces Golf debut

IND vs NZ 3rd ODI Live Cricket Score and Updates: Rohit-Gill depart; India 243/2

IND vs NZ 3rd ODI Live Cricket Score and Updates: Rohit-Gill depart; India 243/2

BCCI-PCB set to clash over Asia Cup in upcoming ACC board meet

BCCI-PCB set to clash over Asia Cup in upcoming ACC board meet