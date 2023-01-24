e-Paper Get App
ICC Awards 2023: Babar Azam named captain of ODI team of the year, two Indians make the list

The ICC Team of the Year recognises 11 outstanding individuals who have impressed one and all with the bat, the ball or for their all-round exploits

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, January 24, 2023, 01:00 PM IST
article-image
A day after announcing the ICC Men's T20 team of the year, ICC has now recognised the best 11 ODI players of the year who have impressed one and all – be it with the bat, the ball or their all-round exploits in a calendar year.

Here, we take a look at 11 players who dominated in 2022 and make the cut in the 50-over format of the game for men's cricket.

1. Babar Azam (c) – Pakistan

2. Travis Head – Australia

3. Shai Hope – West Indies

4. Shreyas Iyer – India

5. Tom Latham (wk) – New Zealand

6. Sikandar Raza – Zimbabwe

7. Mehidy Hasan Miraz – Bangladesh

8. Alzarri Joseph – West Indies

9. Mohammed Siraj – India

10. Trent Boult – New Zealand

11. Adam Zampa – Australia

