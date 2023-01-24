ICC Awards 2023: Babar Azam named captain of ODI team of the year, two Indians make the list

A day after announcing the ICC Men's T20 team of the year, ICC has now recognised the best 11 ODI players of the year who have impressed one and all – be it with the bat, the ball or their all-round exploits in a calendar year.

Here, we take a look at 11 players who dominated in 2022 and make the cut in the 50-over format of the game for men's cricket.

1. Babar Azam (c) – Pakistan

2. Travis Head – Australia

3. Shai Hope – West Indies

4. Shreyas Iyer – India

5. Tom Latham (wk) – New Zealand

6. Sikandar Raza – Zimbabwe

7. Mehidy Hasan Miraz – Bangladesh

8. Alzarri Joseph – West Indies

9. Mohammed Siraj – India

10. Trent Boult – New Zealand

11. Adam Zampa – Australia

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)