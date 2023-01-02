Rishabh Pant accident: Cricketer shifted to private ward, recovering well, says DDCA Director

India wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant, who was involved in a car accident, has been shifted to a private ward in a Dehradun hospital to prevent the risk of infection.

The 25-year-old cricketer had met with an accident after his Mercedes car lost control while he was driving from Delhi to Roorkee on December 30.

The Delhi and District Cricket Association (DDCA) Director Shyam Sharma said that Pant is recovering well.

"Rishabh Pant has been shifted into a private room looking at the risk of infection," the DDCA director told India Today. "Doctors shifted Pant in a private ward yesterday evening so that there is no chance of infection.”

Sharma added that the BCCI will take a call for Pant's ligament treatment. The BCCI in a statement said that Pant suffered two cuts on his forehead, a ligament tear in his right knee and also hurt his right wrist, ankle, toe and sustained abrasion injuries on his back.

BCCI to take call on injuries

"As of now, he is recovering well. Till the time his recovery is on, he will be at Dehradun hospital and later BCCI will take the call for his ligament treatment whether he needs to be shifted overseas or not, also for his plastic surgery a call will be taken accordingly."

Earlier, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami met Pant at Max Hospital in Dehradun on Sunday.

The Chief Minister said that there is a lot of improvement in Pant's health.

During the meeting, Pant pointed out that the cause of the accident was a pothole or some black thing on the road.