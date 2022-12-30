ON CAMERA: Moments after Rishabh Pant's car crash, seen lying on ground shirtless, face covered in blood; helped by locals

ON CAMERA: Locals help Rishabh Pant after brutal car crash; was bruised, face covered in blood | Screengrab

Rishabh Pant, a member of the Indian cricket team, was involved in a major accident while he was returning from Delhi to Uttarakhand. He was rescued by the locals on the highway.

In the video, Pant, covered in blood, can be seen being helped by the locals, while his car can be seen in the background engulfed in fire. In another video, he can be seen lying on the floor without clothes, the locals are seen helping.

His car collided with the divider and caught fire near Hammadpur Jhal, near the Narsan boundary of Roorkee near the Delhi-Dehradun highway, Some reports claim he was driving a Mercedes.

Was going to home from Delhi, was driving alone

The 25-year-old was going to his home in Roorkee and was reportedly driving alone in the car at the time of the accident. According to Uttarakhand Police Director General Ashok Kumar, he broke the windshield to get out of the burning car. As a result of the collision, he has head, knee, and shin injuries.

"Pant met with an accident in Manglaur in Haridwar district when his car hit a divider at 5.30 am on Friday," Haridwar SSP Ajai Singh said.

"He was rushed to Saksham Hospital in nearby Roorkee from where he was referred later to Max Hospital, Dehradun." The accident happened at Mohammadpur Jat in Manglaur.

