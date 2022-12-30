India star cricketer Rishabh Pant suffers injuries in major car accident

By: FPJ Web Desk | December 30, 2022
India's star cricketer Rishabh Pant suffered multiple injuries on Friday when his BMW car collided with a road divider on the Delhi-Dehradun highway
The 25-year-old, who was going to his home in Roorkee, was taken to a local hospital, sources close to the cricketer confirmed
Pant suffered injuries on his head, back and feet but is in a stable condition
"He himself was driving the car when it hit the divider on Delhi Narson border. He was immediately taken to Saksham Hospital but will be shifted to Max Hospital for further treatment," the source said
According to media reports, the batsman was alone in the car at the time of the accident, and according to Uttarakhand Police Director General Ashok Kumar, he broke the windscreen to get out of the burning car
Pant was left out of the upcoming white-ball series against Sri Lanka as he was supposed to join NCA for a strength and conditioning programme ahead of February's Border Gavaskar Trophy
He played a big role in India's two-Test series win against Bangladesh. Pant had scored a match-winning knock of 93 in the second Test in Mirpur
Pant has scored 2,271 runs in 33 Tests so far with the help of five hundreds and 11 fifties. He has also represented the country in 30 ODIs and 66 T20Is
