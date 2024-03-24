Retired Mohammad Amir 'Available To Play' For Pakistan In T20 World Cup 2024 After 'Positive Discussions' With PCB

Former Pakistan fast bowler Mohammad Amir is ready to come out of international retirement for the upcoming ICC T20 World Cup 2024 in the West Indies and USA.

Amir retired from Test cricket in 2019 and then quit all international cricket a year later after claiming that he wasn't interested in playing for Pakistan any more due as he was being "mentally tortured" and facing taunts over his involvement in the spot-fixing scandal.

He was offered a return to the Pakistan national setup by former team director Mohammad Hafeez last year but Amir refused.

Amir ready to come out of retirement for Pakistan

The 31-year-old however, is ready to take a u-turn on his international retirement after having "positive discussions" with the PCB.

"I still dream to play for Pakistan! life brings us to the points where at times we have to reconsider our decisions, There has been few positive discussions between myself and the PCB where they respectfully made me feel that I was needed and can still play for Pakistan after discussing with family and we'll wishers I declare that I am available to be considered for upcoming t20WC

"I want to do this for my country as it comes before my personal decisions. Donning the green jersey and serving my country has always been, and will continue to be, my greatest aspirations," Amir tweeted on X.

The rise and fall from grace

Amir played international cricket for 11 years from 2009 to 2020 during which time he picked up 119 wickets from 36 Tests, 81 scalps from 61 ODIs and 59 wickets from 50 T20Is.

Considered to be one of the most talented pacers during his Pakistan career, Amir's life changed for the worst when he was arrested in 2010 for spot-fixing and then banned from all cricket for 5 years for bowling deliberate no-balls in a Test match against England at Lord's.

But his ban was cut short in 2015 after which he made a comeback to domestic cricket before going on to play for Pakistan again in 2016.