'Mohammad Amir Moment': Netizens React To Abhimanyu Mithun's Massive No Ball During Abu Dhabi T10 Game

Abhimanyu Mithun and Mohammad Amir |

Former Indian fast bowler Abhimanyu Mithun captured attention over social media for his massive no-ball while plying his trade for the Northern Warriors in the ongoing Abu Dhabi T10 league fixture on Saturday against Chennai Braves. Mithun overstepped once in his 2 overs to bowl a no-ball, but it was a massive one, leaving the netizens to compare the incident to Mohammad Amir's.

The incident occurred in the 5th over of the chase when Mithun came on to bowl his 1st over of the innings. The right-arm seamer struck with only his 2nd delivery, dismissing the dangerous Bhanuka Rajapaksa. He could have got Charith Asalanka in the very next delivery, but he overstepped big time as replays showed the foot was one or two yards ahead of the bowling crease.

Abhimanyu Mithun takes 2 wickets but Chennai Braves win comfortably:

After dismissing Bhankua Rajapaksa, Mithun returned to remove Sikandar Raza, who smashed 27 off only 10 deliveries. Earlier, The Braves won the toss and elected to field first and restricted the opposition to 106-3 in 10 overs, with Hazratullah Zazai doing the bulk of scoring with 54 off 32 deliveries. A pair of 22 from Asalanka and Stephen Eskinazi, followed by Raza's 27 gifted a five-wicket win for their side.

It's worth noting that the Warriors also gave way to 21 extras.

Below is how the netizens reacted to Abhimanyu Mithun's big no-ball:

