‘Remove this GOD of PCB’: Mohammad Amir hits out at Ramiz Raja after Pakistan’s shock defeat to Zimbabwe in T20 World Cup

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Ramiz Raja | PTI

Former Pakistan fast bowler Mohammad Amir launched a brutal attack on PCB chief Ramiz Raja over the team’s one-run defeat against Zimbabwe in the ICC T20 World Cup.

A spirited Zimbabwe team held its nerves to beat Pakistan by one run in a thrilling ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022 Super 12 match that went down to the very last delivery at Perth Stadium on Thursday.

This was Pakistan's second defeat in two games and their road to the semifinal has become difficult now. They had earlier lost to arch-rivals India in their campaign opener on Sunday.

Amir tweeted: ‘From day one I said poor selection ub is cheez ki responsibility kon le ga I think it's time to get rid of so called chairman jo pcb ka khuda bana hua hai and so called chief selector.”

from day one I said poor selection ub is cheez ki responsibility kon le ga I think it's time to get rid of so called chairman jo pcb ka khuda bana hwa hai and so called chief selector. — Mohammad Amir (@iamamirofficial) October 27, 2022

Meanwhile, former Pakistan skipper Shahid Afridi praised Zimbabwe for the win. "Won't call the result an upset, if you watched the match you know Zimbabwe played top cricket from ball #1 and showed how to defend a low total on a batting pitch. Congratulations @ZimCricketv on the win, your passion and hard work shows #PAKvsZIM," tweeted Afridi.

After Thursday's loss, Pakistan will need to win all three of their remaining fixtures while also relying on other results elsewhere.