Tempers Flare In NBA! GSW Coach Steve Kerr Ejected Following Intense Sideline Argument With Officials; VIDEO

Image: neverlie/X

Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr was ejected late in the fourth quarter of Monday night’s game against the Los Angeles Clippers after a fiery dispute with officials over a missed call.

The 60‑year‑old Kerr received a technical foul for arguing that Clippers forward John Collins should have been called for a goaltending violation. Frustrated by the non‑call, Kerr aggressively approached the referees along the sideline with his assistants restraining him. After picking up a second technical, he was ejected with 7:57 left in the game and walked off to jeers from the crowd at the Intuit Dome.

Kerr’s reaction highlighted his displeasure with officiating, a rare moment for a coach better known for his calm demeanor. His ejection came amid a tense game in which the Warriors were vying for momentum against their Western Conference rivals.

The incident underscores the passion and competitive spirit within the Warriors’ camp as Kerr and his team push to stay competitive in a tightly contested NBA season.

'That's A Trash-A** Miss!': Kevin Durant Snaps After Danny Wolf's Airball Smacks Him In Face During NBA Clash; VIDEO

During the Houston Rockets’ dominant 120–96 road win over the Brooklyn Nets, future Hall of Famer Kevin Durant delivered one of the most memorable reactions of the night and not because of a spectacular play. Early in the game, Nets rookie Danny Wolf launched a wide-open three-pointer that completely missed the mark and literally smacked Durant in the face on its way out of bounds.

Caught on camera, Durant didn’t hide his frustration. After regaining his composure, he audibly quipped, "That’s a trash-a** miss, Wolf," a remark that quickly spread across social media and highlighted in many fan clips.

The Rockets’ victory was never really in doubt. With Brooklyn missing key contributors, Houston controlled the game from the outset. Durant helped lead the scoring effort and seemed more amused than angry by the bizarre incident, though his candid comment underscored the gap between veteran expectations and rookie inexperience.

Wolf, who has flashed promise this season, will likely use the moment as motivation, but the highlight reel will live on for Durant’s candid reaction to one of the NBA’s worst long-range bricks.