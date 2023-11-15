 'Aap Dilo Ke Kaptaan Ho': Muhammad Rizwan, Shaheen Afridi React To Babar Azam's Resignation As Pakistan Captain
e-Paper Get App
HomeSports'Aap Dilo Ke Kaptaan Ho': Muhammad Rizwan, Shaheen Afridi React To Babar Azam's Resignation As Pakistan Captain

'Aap Dilo Ke Kaptaan Ho': Muhammad Rizwan, Shaheen Afridi React To Babar Azam's Resignation As Pakistan Captain

Babar Azam announced his decision to step down as the skipper from all formats after returning home from India where Pakistan suffered a league stage exit at the ODI World Cup.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, November 15, 2023, 08:54 PM IST
article-image

Pakistan wicketkeeper Muhammad Rizwan paid tribute to Babar Azam, who stepped down as the men's team captain from all formats after their dismal show in the ICC World Cup 2023.

Babar announced his decision to step down as the skipper with immediate effect after returning home from India where Pakistan suffered a league stage exit at the ODI World Cup.

"Kaptaaana, aap Dilo k Kaptaan ho. You are definitely one of the greatest batsmen Pakistan has ever seen.

"Your honesty, love, integrity, thoughts, and efforts for Pakistan as the captain are the things to look up to. May you continue to shine for Pakistan, Ameen," Rizwan tweeted on X, formerly Twitter.

Read Also
WhatsApp Chat Leak: Babar Azam To Take Legal Action Against Pakistan's ARY News & Journalist Shoaib...
article-image

Fast bowler Shaheen Shah Afridi, who was appointed Babar's replacement as the Pakistan white-ball skipper, also heaped praise on the outgoing captain.

"@babarazam258: under your exemplary leadership, it's been a privilege to witness true teamwork and camaraderie. Your forefront leadership and commitment to team unity and collective success are commendable.

"Looking forward to seeing you break more batting records, In sha Allah," Afridi tweeted.

Pakistan cricket in turmoil

Pakistan cricket is going through a crisis situation once again in the aftermath of the team's poor performance in the World Cup where they finished fifth with 4 wins from 9 ODIs.

There were reports of Babar facing the axe after the tournament but the skipper expressed his desire to continue in his position after Pakistan's last match of the tournament.

But then came Babar's sudden announcement in which he reflected on his four-year journey as captain and thanked the PCB for its support.

Read Also
Babar Azam At Lahore Airport Video: Pak Skipper Surrounded By Fans Post Dismal CWC 2023 Campaign In...
article-image

Babar's resignation statement

"I vividly remember the moment when I received the call from PCB to lead Pakistan in 2019. Over the past four years, I've experienced many highs and lows on and off the field, but I wholeheartedly and passionately aimed to maintain Pakistan's pride and respect in the cricket world.

"Reaching the number 1 spot in the white-ball format was a result of the collective efforts of players, coaches, and management but I'd like to express my gratitude to passionate Pakistan cricket fans for their unwavering support during this journey.

"Today, I am stepping down as the captain of Pakistan in all formats. It's a difficult decision but I feel it is a right time for this call," Babar said in a statement on X.

Read Also
'I'm Keen To Lead The Rebuild': Babar Azam Wants To Continue As Pakistan Captain Despite Dismal Show...
article-image

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

IND vs NZ, CWC 2023 Semi-Final: David Beckham Feels 'Lucky To Witness History' As Virat Kohli Scores...

IND vs NZ, CWC 2023 Semi-Final: David Beckham Feels 'Lucky To Witness History' As Virat Kohli Scores...

IND vs NZ, CWC 2023: UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador David Beckham Promotes Equality & Empowerment For...

IND vs NZ, CWC 2023: UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador David Beckham Promotes Equality & Empowerment For...

'Aap Dilo Ke Kaptaan Ho': Muhammad Rizwan, Shaheen Afridi React To Babar Azam's Resignation As...

'Aap Dilo Ke Kaptaan Ho': Muhammad Rizwan, Shaheen Afridi React To Babar Azam's Resignation As...

IND vs NZ, CWC 2023 Semi-Final: 'Testament To His Enduring Dedication And Exceptional Talent', PM...

IND vs NZ, CWC 2023 Semi-Final: 'Testament To His Enduring Dedication And Exceptional Talent', PM...

IND vs NZ, CWC 2023 Semi-Final: Anushka Sharma Jumps Up In Joy As Virat Kohli Scores World Record...

IND vs NZ, CWC 2023 Semi-Final: Anushka Sharma Jumps Up In Joy As Virat Kohli Scores World Record...