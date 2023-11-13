 Babar Azam At Lahore Airport Video: Pak Skipper Surrounded By Fans Post Dismal CWC 2023 Campaign In India
Babar Azam At Lahore Airport Video: Pak Skipper Surrounded By Fans Post Dismal CWC 2023 Campaign In India

Pakistan captain Babar Azam lands in Pakistan after enduring a disappointing 2023 World Cup campaign as the video of the same went viral on social media.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, November 13, 2023, 12:03 PM IST
article-image
Babar Azam arrives in Pakistan. | (Credits: Twitter/Screengrab)

Pakistan captain Babar Azam finally arrived in Lahore after enduring a disappointing 2023 World Cup campaign. The 29-year-old was hounded by fans, trying to take selfies, after being spotted at the airport, with one of the security personnel trying to get him safely to his car. The video has gone viral on social media.

Babar's captaincy has come under fire after Pakistan failed to reach the 50-over World Cup semi-final. The Men in Green started their campaign with two wins, but their campaign went downhill ever since, losing four matches in a row. They faced an improbable equation ahead of their final league match against Eng

