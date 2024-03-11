'Ghar Se Yahi Seekh Ke Aate Ho': Mohammad Amir Has Heated Exchange With Fan Over 'Fixer' Chants During PSL 2024 Match; Watch

Mohammad Amir | Credits: Twitter

Quetta Gladiators pacer Mohammad Amir engaged in a heated argument with a fan during the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2024 match against Lahore Qalandars at National Stadium in Karachi on Sunday, March 11.

Quetta Gladiators pulled off a thrilling six-wicket win over the defending champions Lahore Qalandars to almost book their spot for the playoffs. With a target of 167, Gladiators chased it down in the final over thriller. Requiring 4 runs off last ball to win, Mohammad Wasim Jr hit a boundary to take the team past the finishing line.

In a viral video, a section of crowd was chanting 'fixer, fixer' when they spotted Mohammad Amir making his way to the field. The former Pakistan pacer was visibly unhappy with the taunt and confronted the individual, leading to heated exchange. Amir was heard saying 'Ghar Se Yahi Seekh Ke Aate Ho?' (is this what you learn from home?).

Kalesh b/w Pakistani Cricketer Md. Amir and Crowd During PSL match over calling "cheater"

For unversed, Mohammad Amir was found guilty of match-fixing by deliberately bowling no-balls during the Pakistan Test tour of England in 2010. He was banned from playing cricket for five years. His former teammates Salman Butt and Mohammad Asif were too charged with the match-fixing and debarred from playing professional cricket.

After serving his ban, Amir returned to professional cricket in 2016. Despite it's been over 10 years since the former Pakistan pacer involved in a match-fixing, Mohammad Amir is unable to remove the stains from the past as fans continue to mock him despite his efforts to completely change himself.