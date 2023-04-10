RCB vs LSG: Faf du Plessis smashes biggest SIX of IPL 2023, ball goes out of Chinnaswamy; Watch

Royal Challengers Bangalore captain Faf du Plessis on Monday smashed the biggest six of the Indian Premier League (IPL) this season in the match against Lucknow Super Giants.

Du Plessis achieved the feat against LSG spinner Ravi Bishnoi in the fourth ball of the 15th over. Bishnoi bowled a short delivery at du Plessis, who rocked back and smashed the ball in the long on region.

The hit was so big that the ball went out of the M Chinnaswamy stadium. New balls had to be brought in by the match officials as a replacement.

The towering six was measured at 115 meters.

The former South Africa skipper also completed 300 sixes in T20 cricket during his unbeaten 79 against LSG. His knock was laced with five fours and fix sixes.

Du Plessis was part of a 96-run opening partnership with Virat Kohli, who made 61 off 44 balls. He then added another 115 runs for the second wicket with Glenn Maxwell, who was dismissed for 59.