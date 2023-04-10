RCB vs LSG, IPL 2023 Live Updates & Top Moments: Lucknow opt to bowl against Bangalore

10 April 2023 07:17 PM IST
Lucknow Super Giants win the toss and opt to bowl first against Royal Challengers Bangalore
10 April 2023 06:49 PM IST
Royal Challengers Bangalore will look to bounce back after suffering a defeat in their previous game when they take on Lucknow Super Giants at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium
