Ranji Trophy 2024-25: Meet Shubham Khajuria, The First J&K Batter To Score Double Century In 22 Years

Image: X

Shubham Khajuria has made history as the first batter from Jammu & Kashmir in 22 years to score a double century in the Ranji Trophy. He achieved this remarkable feat during the first round of the 2024-25 season against Maharashtra in Srinagar.

Before Khajuria, the last J&K player to score a double century was Ashwani Gupta, who accomplished this feat back in 2002 against Bihar. Khajuria is now the third player from the region to reach the century mark, joining Gupta and Kavaljit Singh. Gupta notably scored double centuries three times first in 1995 and then again in 2002.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Ranji Trophy: Double Centurions For Jammu & Kashmir

J&K vs Himachal Pradesh in Una, 1995: Ashwani Gupta scored 210 (not out)

J&K vs Services in Delhi, 2001: Kavaljit Singh scored 206

J&K vs Bihar in Jamshedpur, 2002: Ashwani Gupta scored 203 (not out)

J&K vs Maharashtra in Srinagar, 2024: Shubham Khajuria scored 255

How are Jammu & Kashmirplaced against Maharashtra in Ranji Trophy match?

With Khajuria leading the charge, Jammu & Kashmir declared their innings at an impressive 519/7, placing them in a strong position.

Khajuria’s innings of 255 not out off 353 balls came at a crucial time, especially after the team got off to a rocky start, losing Abhinav Puri for a duck on just the second ball of the innings.

Alongside Khajuria, other key contributions came from Shubham Singh Pundir (37 runs), Paras Dogra (30 runs), Abdul Samad (23 runs), and Sahil Lotra (18 runs). Shivansh Sharma also made an impact, scoring 106 runs off 288 balls, remaining not out.

Maharashtra meanwhile are at 405/6 at lunch. Siddhesh Veer scored 127 runs, while skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad contributed 86 runs. Arshin Kulkarni is currently unbeaten on 79 runs, while Ramkrishna Ghosh is on 40 runs. Auqib Nabi and Rasik Salam have two wickets apiece for Jammu& Kashmir