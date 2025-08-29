Rajeev Shukla Becomes Interim BCCI President After Roger Binny Steps Down; Elections Likely In September: Reports

Image: X

Roger Binny is no longer serving as the president of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), with vice-president Rajeev Shukla stepping in as the acting chief. According to an NDTV report, Shukla will handle responsibilities until the next BCCI elections, which are expected to take place in September.

This isn’t Shukla’s first major administrative role in Indian cricket. In 2015, he was unanimously re-appointed as the chairman of the Indian Premier League (IPL), and on December 18, 2020, he was elected unopposed as BCCI’s vice-president.

Roger Binny steps down as BCCI President

Binny, remains eligible to contest the upcoming elections and could return as BCCI president if re-elected. If not, a new president will take over after September. According to Dainik Jagran at the recent BCCI Apex Council meeting held on Wednesday, Shukla officially took charge as interim president. The main topic of discussion during the meeting was finding a new lead sponsor for Team India following Dream11’s recent withdrawal.

With the Asia Cup set to begin on September 9, the urgency to secure a new sponsor is mounting. But the BCCI is not in favour of a temporary arrangement.

Can Binny become BCCI president again?

Although the new National Sports Governance Act was recently passed in Parliament, it will take around four to five months before it officially comes into effect. Until then, the BCCI will continue to function under its current constitution, which was adopted following the Supreme Court's verdict on the Lodha Committee recommendations.

As a result, the upcoming Annual General Meeting and elections will be conducted under the existing rules. This means the age cap for office-bearers remains at 70, as per Lodha Committee guidelines. However, the new act, once implemented, will allow individuals aged between 70 and 75 to contest elections—provided the governing body's statutes permit it.