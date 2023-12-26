R Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja & Axar Patel Listed Among Best Spinning All-rounders In Australian Dressing Room; See Pic

Ashwin, Jadeja, and Axar Patel | Credits: Twitter

Indian all-rounders Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja and Axar Patel found their names on the list of best spin bowling all-rounders in history in Australian dressing room.

Australia wrote the names of the best spinning all-rounders on the board during the Boxing Day Test against Pakistan at an iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG). The list has legendary names including the likes of Sir Gary Sobers, Daniel Vettori, Shakib Al Hassan, Richie Benaud, Travis Head, and Samit Patil.

However, Ashwin, Jadeja, and Axar's names have been included among the spin bowling greats in history of international cricket in Australian dressing room

Spin bowling all-rounders list in Australian dressing room in MCG | Credits: Twitter/Mufaddal Vohra

Australia are currently the Boxing Day Test against Pakistan at Melbourne Cricket Ground. The hosts took 1-0 lead after winning the Test series opener against touring party at the Optus Stadium in Perth on December 18.

Meanwhile, Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja are part of the India squad for the two-match Test series against South Africa, with first Test begins on December 26 at SuperSport Park in Centurion. They will make their first appearance for Team India after the World Cup Final loss against Australia in November.