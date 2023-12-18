Can’t Wait To Watch You Hit The Same Milestone: Nathan Lyon Replies To Ashwin's Congratulatory Tweet After Reaching 500 Test Wickets

Ravi Ashwin and Nathan Lyon | Credits: Twitter

Australian spinner Nathan Lyon is eagerly looking forward to Ravichandran Ashwin joining him in the elite list of bowlers to take 500 wickets in Test Cricket.

On Sunday, Lyon became the third Australian bowler after late Shane Warne (708) and Glenn McGrath (563) and the eighth overall to achieve the feat of 500 wickets in the history of Test Cricket. He achieved this milestone by dismissing Faheem Ashraf for 5.

The 36-year-old is currently the eighth-leading wicket-taker in Tests, with 501 scalps in 123 matches.

Following Nathan Lyon's achievement in Test Cricket, Ravichandran Ashwin took to his X handle (formerly Twitter) and hailed the Australian spinner as 'GOAT' for completing 500 Test wickets.

"8th bowler and only the 2nd off spinner in history to pick 500 test wickets. @NathLyon421 congrats mate #AUSvsPAK.”

In response, Lyon appreciated Ashwin's congratulatory Tweet and added that he is eager to see Indian counterpart achieving similar milestone in Test.

"Really appreciated @ashwinravi99. Can’t wait to watch you hit the same milestone." the Australian Tweeted.

Ravichandran Ashwin is just 11 wickets away to join the elite list of bowlers with 500 wickets in Test. He currently has 489 wickets from just 94 Test matches. The veteran Indian spinner can achieve the milestone in the upcoming two-match Test series against South Africa, starting on December 26 at SuperSport Park in Centurion.

Nathan Lyon on his achievement

Nathan Lyon's achieved 500 Test wickets feat on Day 4 of the 1st Test between Australia and Pakistan, when the hosts handed a 306-run defeat to the visitors at the Optus Stadium in Perth to take a 1-0 lead in the three-match Test series.

Speaking on his milestone, Nathan Lyon is a really proud of it while reflecting on how it tough to be on the sidelines due to calf injury.

"It’s something I’m very proud about. I don’t think it’s probably hit me yet. But there’s obviously been a lot of hard work go into the journey." he said.

"I’ve had a lot more bad days than good days but to be out there in the middle, back after doing my calf, with the special group of people, that’s pretty special to be able to take 500 in Tests.” the Australian spinner added.

Nathan Lyon was out of action since June this year after he suffered an injury to his calf during the second Test of the Ashes series against England.