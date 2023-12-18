AUS vs PAK: Banner Containing Same Message As Usman Khawaja's Shoes Banned From MCG And SCG

(Image Credits: Twitter)

With fans evicted from Perth Stadium during the 1st Test against Pakistan for displaying banner with the same message as in Usman Khawaja's shoes, the same policy will apply at venues MCG and SCG for the next two matches and the remaining summer. The Optus Stadium also issued a statement on the removal of the sign.

Security officials took down the banner with slogans "Freedom is a human right" and "All lives are equal" and the same fans were asked to leave the stadium. Khawaja planned to wear shoes with the same slogan during the 1st Test, but was forbidden by the ICC from donning it. Instead, the left-hander wore a black armband and taped over the message on shoes.

A banner bearing the same message Usman Khawaja had written on his shoes has been taken down by security during the first Test between Australia and Pakistan in Perth. Fans were also escorted out of the stadium #AUSvPAK #Cricket pic.twitter.com/Fe3HcuiYu5 — Saj Sadiq (@SajSadiqCricket) December 17, 2023

However, the 36-year-old released a video on social media, vowing to fight the regulations.

"Some patrons were removed because of antisocial behaviour" - Optus Stadium's statement

Optus Stadium issued a statement, as quoted by The Sydney Morning Herald:

"A sign was removed because it contravened Cricket Australia’s terms and conditions of entry. Some patrons were removed because of antisocial behaviour, not because of the sign."

Usman Khawaja's vital contributions with the bat script Australia's dominant win:

Meanwhile, Khawaja did not let the potential controversy before the match affect him as he delivered precious contribution with the bat across both innings. The southpaw hit 41 to help David Warner stitch a century partnership on day 1 in Perth.

He followed it up with a brisk 90 on day 4 as Australia won by 360 runs after setting Pakistan a target of 450.