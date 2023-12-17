AUS vs PAK: Nathan Lyon Becomes 8th Bowler To Take 500 Test Wickets, 3rd Australian To Achieve The Feat; Watch

Australia off-spinner Nathan Lyon made history on Sunday as he picked up his 500th Test wicket during the ongoing clash against Pakistan in Perth.

Lyon sent back Faheem Ashraf LBW for 5 to become the 8th bowler in Test cricket to enter the 500 club. He is the third Aussie bowler after Shane Warne (708) and Glenn McGrath (563) to achieve the remarkable feat.

Lyon is the fourth spinner after Muttiah Muralitharan (800), Warne (708) and Anil Kumble (619) to reach the landmark in Test cricket.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Most Test wickets:

800 - Muttiah Muralitharan

708 - Shane Warne

690 - James Anderson*

619 - Anil Kumble

604 - Stuart Broad

563 - Glenn McGrath

519 - Courtney Walsh

Pakistan staring down the barrel

Lyon followed up Ashraf's wicket by sending back Aamer Jamal in the same over to leave Pakistan reeling at 83 for 8 in 27.5 overs.

The visitors have been set a target of 450 runs to win by Australia after they declared their second innings at 233 for 5 on Day 4 of the first Test at the Optus Stadium.

Nathan Lyon profile

Lyon made his debut for the Australian national team in 2011 and quickly established himself as a pivotal force in the bowling lineup. Known for his accuracy, flight, and ability to extract turn from pitches, Lyon has played a key role in numerous Australian victories, particularly in Test cricket.

His contributions in crucial moments and knack for breaking partnerships have earned him the nickname "Garry." Lyon's dedication to the game and his resilience make him a respected figure in the cricketing world, embodying the spirit of Australian cricket.