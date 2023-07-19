'Just Want To Apologise': English Lady Extends Heartfelt Regret On Behalf Of Hostile Lords Members, Nathan Lyon Shares Touching Moment"

The second Ashes Test at Lord's between England and Australia witnessed a highly contentious moment when Jonny Bairstow was dismissed, sparking a massive controversy. Bairstow, attempting to avoid a delivery from Cameron Green, left his crease, believing he was safe. However, wicketkeeper Alex Carey executed a quick and precise direct hit, resulting in the umpires declaring Bairstow out.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Furore at the home of cricket

The Australian team defended their actions, stating that they were entirely within the rules of the game to make the appeal. However, this decision left English supporters dissatisfied, leading them to boo the Australian cricketers on the field. The tension escalated during lunch, as Usman Khawaja engaged in a heated exchange of words with some members of the Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC) present in the legendary Long Room at Lord's.

In the aftermath of the incident, three MCC members have faced suspension due to their involvement in the altercation. Australia spinner Nathan Lyon has recently shed light on the details surrounding the incident, offering insights into the heated situation that unfolded at the prestigious Lord's cricket ground.

"There were a few Australian guys and a few English guys in the lunchroom and I hobbled up on my crutches and stood in the middle of it and tried to calm things down a little bit," Lyon said at the Willow Talk Cricket Podcastwhich is co-hosted by former Australia wicket-keeper Brad Haddin.

Heartwarming apology

Lyon also recounted a heartwarming incident amidst the prevailing tension. He shared how an England supporter approached him, expressing her concern and unease over the negative reaction directed towards the Australian cricketers. The supporter felt that the booing and hostile behavior were unwarranted and felt compelled to apologize on behalf of her fellow fans.

"I actually had an older lady come up to me in tears, an English lady in tears from the main members' area, and she said 'I've got to go home. I just want to apologise to you Australian cricketers for the way everyone has reacted inside the Lord's", Lyon said on the show.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)