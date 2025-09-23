 R Ashwin Likely To Play In Big Bash League, Four Teams Chasing Ex-India Cricketer's Signature: Report
R Ashwin Likely To Play In Big Bash League, Four Teams Chasing Ex-India Cricketer's Signature: Report

According to the ESPNCricinfo report, Sydney Thunder, Hobart Hurricanes, Sydney Sixers and Adelaide Strikers are the four teams chasing his signature. Thunder and Hurricanes appear to be the frontrunners, with a deal likely to be finalised later this week.

Suraj AlvaUpdated: Tuesday, September 23, 2025, 01:17 PM IST
article-image
Image: R Ashwin/Instagram

Former Team India cricketer Ravichandran Ashwin could make his debut in the Big Bash League with four teams vying for his signature for the upcoming season. According to the ESPNCricinfo report, Sydney Thunder, Hobart Hurricanes, Sydney Sixers and Adelaide Strikers are the four teams chasing his signature.

The report further states that Thunder and Hurricanes appear to be the frontrunners, with a deal likely to be finalised later this week. No Indian players have previously played a franchise tournament outside India and Ashwin is very much in line to make history having retired from IPL this year.

As per the report, Ashwin has already signed for ILT20 league draft with the tournament being played from December 2 until January 4. On the other hand, BBL begins on December 14 and will run until January 18. The finals will be held between January 20 and 25. Going by the dates, Ashwin will be available for three-four games at the end of the season, plus finals should the team he signs with qualify.

What does the BBL rule say?

BBL clubs can only play three overseas players in their XI. Each of the clubs has already locked three players in via the league's pre-signing rules and the June overseas draft. Clubs can sign an additional four overseas replacement players, meaning they can have up to seven on their list, but only three can play at any one time.

Has any Indian player played in another overseas league?

Earlier this year, Dinesh Karthik played for Paarl Royals in the SA20. In 2023, Ambati Rayudu turned up to play for St Kitts & Nevis Patriots in the CPL, and then in January 2024 with MI Emirates in the ILT20. Robin Uthappa and Yusuf Pathan featured for Dubai Capitals in the ILT20. Two years ago, Suresh Raina was part of the Deccan Gladiators in the Abu Dhabi T10.

