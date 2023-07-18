PV Sindhu Announces Hafiz Hashim As Her New Coach

Hafiz Hashim and PV Sindhu. | (Credits: Twitter)

Olympian PV Sindhu, who won bronze at the Tokyo Olympics and silver at the Rio Olympics, has named a former Malaysian badminton player as her new coach. Sindhu made the announcement on social media and welcomed Hafiz Hashim as her coach and believes that his international pedigree should serve her well.

The Malaysian team that won the silver medal at the 2002 Thomas Cup, the bronze at the 2002 and 2006 Asian Games, and the gold at the 2010 Commonwealth Games included 40-year-old Hafiz. At Delhi 2010, he also triumphed in the men's singles final.

Taking to his official Twitter handle, and wrote a caption that she got the most appropriate candidate after massive search for the same. She expects Hafiz to have an impactful sint as her coach.

"In typical Fabrizio style, I am thrilled to announce Hafiz Hashim as my new coach!! After a long, drawn-out process, I am ecstatic to declare that I have chosen the incredible Hafiz Hashim as my coach. Hafiz possesses all the traits I was seeking in a coach, including the height, speed, and an attacking instinct."

"As a former all England champion in 2003, he sure has the pedigree as well. Having coach Sidek as his old coach, just add this aura to him. I extend a warm welcome aboard, Coach Hashim. Buckle up folks, it’s going to be a hell of journey with captain Hafiz at the helm!!"

Park Tae-Sang felt responsible for PV Sindhu's failures:

Meanwhile, Park Tae-Sang, who ended his association with the 28-year-old last month after starting the stint in 2019, revealed that Sindhu wanted a new coach and he decided to step aside respectfully. Tae-Sang wrote on his social media:

"She (PV Sindhu) has made disappointing moves in all recent matches, and as a coach, I feel responsible. She (PV Sindhu) wanted a change and said she would find a new coach. I decided to respect and follow her decision. I’m sorry that I can’t be with her until the next Olympics, but now I’m going to support her from afar."

Their assocition ended after PV Sindhu's exit from the quarter-finals of the US Open Badminton championships in June.

