Inside PV Sindhu's Gorgeous Home In Hyderabad: From Indoor Gym To Trophy Room, Take A Tour

By: FPJ Web Desk | June 18, 2023

The entrance of PV Sindhu's home.

(Credits: Asian Paints)

PV Sindhu's living room evokes a very homely feeling, especially with the visibility of garden in the background.

(Credits: Asian Paints)

The other part of PV Sindhu's living room is equally gorgeous and the flower vase only exacerbates its beauty.

(Credits: Asian Paints)

The serene garden side in PV Sindhu's apartment.

(Credits: Asian Paints)

The greenery of the garden in PV Sindhu's home is very mesmerising.

(Credits: Asian Paints)

PV Sindhu's house also has another garden in the house.

(Credits: Asian Paints)

PV Sindhu has won titles at every level in the last decade. Here's the collection.

(Credits: Asian Paints)

PV Sindhu's house also has an indoor gym.

(Credits: Asian Paints

The dining room in PV Sindhu's house seems very relaxing and peaceful.

(Credits: Asian Paints