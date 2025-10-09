Pune Horse Racing: Jockey Aslam Kader No More

Aslam Kader |

Fate can be cruel. Aslam Kader — the man who breathed horse racing — has breathed his last. The former champion jockey, fondly known as “AK 47” for the 47 kilos he carried through his glorious riding years, passed away in Bengaluru on Thursday after a long, valiant battle with lung cancer. He was 63.

That a man who lived and loved the track, who rode with the wind in his face, would fall to an illness of the lungs feels heartbreakingly ironic. Yet, till the very end, he fought his pain with the same quiet courage that defined his rides — controlled, graceful, determined.

Aslam was not just a jockey; he was Indian racing’s pint-sized phenomenon. A rare blend of flair and fire, he ruled the turf from Mumbai to Bangalore, dazzling fans with breathtaking finishes and an unmatched race sense. His record of 77 winners in a single Mumbai season still stands untouched — a testament to his genius.

“He was phenomenal — no one could match his skills,” recalled trainer-turned-jockey Mallesh Narredu, a contemporary and admirer. “The way he maintained his weight at 47 kilos earned him the name AK 47, and that name will live forever.”

His legendary duels with Pesi Shroff for the jockeys’ championship were the stuff of folklore — two masters pushing each other to perfection, giving Indian racing some of its most unforgettable moments.

From the slums near Mumbai’s Mahalakshmi Racecourse to the pinnacle of Indian racing, Aslam’s journey was both inspiring and bittersweet. He carried his fame lightly, but life after racing never gave him the encore he deserved.

Aslam Kader’s story is one of brilliance and struggle, of triumph and tragedy — the tale of a flawed yet fearless genius who made the turf his kingdom.