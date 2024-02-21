PSL 9: Babar Azam Breaks Chris Gayle’s World Record, Becomes Quickest Batter To Reach 10,000 T20 Runs

Babar Azam. | (Image Credits: Twitter)

Pakistan's star batter Babar Azam has achieved a significant milestone in T20 cricket amid PSL's ongoing match between Peshawar Zalmi and Karachi Kings at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore. The right-handed batter has become the quickest to 10,000 runs in T20 cricket, getting there in 271 innings, beating Chris Gayle's 285.

Babar got there amid his innings of 72 off 51 deliveries against the Karachi Kings, laced with 7 fours and a maximum. The 29-year-old is also the 3rd fastest to 4000 T20 runs (115 innings), 5th fastest to 5000 (145 innings), 2nd fastest to 6000 (165 innings), fastest to 7000 (187), 2nd fastest to 8000 (218 innings), and the fastest to 9000 (245 innings).

While Babar top-scored for the Zalmi, most of the remaining batters struggled, with only Rovman Powell and Asif Ali the others to reach double-figures. Kings bowled Zalmi out for 154 in 19.5 overs.