'Shaklein Dekhe Na Sabki': Babar Azam Brutally Trolls His Married Pak Teammates At PSL 9 Trophy Launch; Watch

Pakistan batting superstar Babar Azam trolled his fellow captains at the trophy launch ahead of PSL 2024 over their married status.

Peshawar Zalmi captain Babar Azam attended the event along with Muhammad Rizwan, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shadab Khan, Sarfaraz Ahmed and Shan Masood to unveil the brand new trophy for the 9th season of the Pakistan Super League.

Babar's sense of humour on point

During the event, the host Zainab Abbas touched upon the topic of Babar's marriage. Rizwan joined in the banter and asked Babar when is he planning to tie the knot.

"Aapki shaadi kab hai?" Rizwan asked. "Adele me bataunga," Babar replied.

Abbas then urged Babar to reveal his marriage plans to everyone but the former Pakistan skipper trolled the others present alongside him instead.

"Yeh idhar sabki ho gayi hai, shaklein dekhe na sabki," Babar responded.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

PSL 2024 schedule and venue details

The upcoming season of the Pakistan Super League is poised to commence on February 17 in Lahore. The inaugural match will showcase Lahore Qalandars, the two-time champions and reigning titleholders, competing against Islamabad United, who secured victories in the 2016 and 2018 editions.

This esteemed tournament is slated to unfold in four cities: Karachi, Lahore, Multan, and Rawalpindi. The climax of the six-team competition is scheduled for March 18 at the National Bank Stadium in Karachi.

Worth mentioning is that Karachi, hosting the knockout stages for the first time since 2020, will be the backdrop for a total of 11 games. In addition to Karachi, Lahore, Rawalpindi, and Multan will also serve as venues for captivating matches. Notably, Quetta and Peshawar have been excluded from hosting fixtures.