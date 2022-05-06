Promoter of Road Safety World Series Ravi Gaikwad receives Maharashtra Gaurav Puraskar

Promoter of Road Safety World Series T20 cricket league of the legends, Ravi Gaikwad, RTO Chief of Thane (Konkan range) has received the Maharashtra Gaurav Puraskar for honouring excellence, reputation and exemplary work of creating awareness towards road safety through the Road Safety World Series.

Gaikwad received the award from Honourable Minister for Industries, Government of Maharashtra, Mr. Subhash Desai during a function at Four Seasons, Worli, on April 27, 2022.

The Road Safety World Series is played between the cricketing legends of India, Australia, Sri Lanka, West Indies, South Africa, Bangladesh, New Zealand and England primarily to create awareness towards road safety in the country and around the globe.

The first edition of the Road Safety World Series was won by the India Legends under the captaincy of Sachin Tendulkar. The Road Safety World Series is also supported by the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways.

The aim of the Road Safety World Series is to drive social change in the country and change people’s outlook towards road safety. As cricket is the most followed sport in the country and cricketers are looked upon as idols by many, this League aims to work as an ideal platform to influence and change people’s mindset towards their behaviour on the roads.

Every year India kills a decent size European nation on its roads. In India, one person dies every four minutes. Every hundred people dying in the world, 30 are Indians. It is more alarming that as per the World Research Institute, by 2020, the death toll in road accidents every year will reach up to 2.2 million and 50 per cent will be Indians. Every year around 1,50,000 people are killed and more than 4,50,000 people are critically injured in our country in road accidents.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Friday, May 06, 2022, 03:52 PM IST