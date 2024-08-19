'Probably Slap Me & He'll Be Like You Can Do It': Double Olympic Medalist Manu Bhaker On Her Relationship With Coach Jaspal Rana; VIDEO

The two-time Olympic bronze medalist Manu Bhaker opened up about her relationship with her coach and former Indian shooter Jaspal Rana. Bhaker became an overnight sensation after scripting history at the recently concluded Paris Olympics 2024.

Manu Bhaker clinched two bronze medals, each in the women's 10m air pistol and mixed team 10m air pistol with Sarabjot Singh, making her the first Indian athlete to win two medals in a single edition of the Summer Games. Additionally, Bhaker became the third athlete from independent after Sushil Kumar and PV Sindhu to win medals at the Olympics.

Manu Bhaker's coach Jaspal Rana played a crucial role in the success of the Indian shooter at the Paris Olympics. Speaking to PTI Editors at its headquarters, the 22-year-old said that Rana is a father-figure to her and explained how he gives her the courage to perform better.

"I would say he's like a father to me and it's a matter of trust that you put in a person. He gives me a lot of courage whenever I feel, whether I can do it or not," Bhaker said.

"He will probably slap me and he'll be like 'you can do it, you trained for it." she added.

VIDEO | @ 𝟒 𝐏𝐚𝐫𝐥𝐢𝐚𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐒𝐭𝐫𝐞𝐞𝐭: "I would say he (Jaspal Rana) is like a father to me and it's a matter of trust that you put in a person, and the matter of faith that you have... When you go to a firing range, you go to your field of play, I think you need to have… pic.twitter.com/ibJ5iXKHRd — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) August 18, 2024

Manu Bhaker and Jaspal Rana parted ways before the Tokyo Olympics 2021 due to rift between them. After Bhaker had a forgettable Olympic debut in Tokyo, where her pistol was malfuctioned and returned home with the empty hand despite hands, the student-coach duo got back together in order to erase the painful episode and getting back on focusing on the Paris Olympics.

Bhaker and Rana getting back together has indeed worked at the Paris Olympics 2024, where the shooter from Haryana scripted historic feat of becoming the Indian female athlete in shooting to win an Olympic medal.