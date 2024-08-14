 'Aise Kuch Nahi Hai..': Manu Bhaker DENIES Dating Rumours With Neeraj Chopra Amid Viral VIDEO From Paris
'Aise Kuch Nahi Hai..': Manu Bhaker DENIES Dating Rumours With Neeraj Chopra Amid Viral VIDEO From Paris

Manu Bhaker's mother was spotted having a chat with Neeraj Chopra after the latter's felicitation ceremony at India House in the premises of the Games Village.

Hrishikesh DamodarUpdated: Wednesday, August 14, 2024, 04:27 PM IST
Indian shooting sensation and double Olympic bronze medalist Manu Bhaker reacted to the viral video of her mother, Sumedha Bhaker having a deep conversation with javelin throw silver medalist Neeraj Chopra at the Paris Olympics 2024.

Manu Bhaker's mother was spotted having a chat with Neeraj Chopra after the latter's felicitation ceremony at India House in the premises of the Games Village. Sumedha was seen putting Neeraj's hand on her head as the netizens speculated that Manu's parents are looking for a marriage proposal between the two athletes.

Reacting to viral video, Manu Bhaker said that she didn't know what kind of conversation took place between her mother and Neeraj Chopra, adding that she has been knowing javelin throw 2018 while participating in various tournament.

"Baat toh mujhe jyada nahi pata kyun ki mein us samay par vaha nahi this. Par, 2018 see milte aaye hai kisi events hai aur phir competitions mein toh vaise jyada baat cheet nahi hoti hai. Par events jab milte hai toh baat hoti hai thodi baat hoti hai. Toh vahi hai thoda bohat ho jaata hai kabhi kabhi. Aise kuch nahi Joh sunne nein aa raha." Bhaker told News18 India.

(I don't know much about it because I wasn't there at that time. But, I've been meeting him since 2018 at some events and then in competitions, so we don't really talk much. But when we meet at events, we do have a little conversation. So, that's it, just a little bit happens sometimes. It's not like what people are hearing.)

