Prithvi Shaw ignored for India tour of NZ, here's how Mumbai batsman reacted; see pic

Prithvi Shaw | Twitter

Mumbai cricketer Prithvi Shaw has expressed unhappiness after selectors excluded him from the India squad for the next month's tour of New Zealand.

Chetan Sharma, former India pacer and current chairman of selectors, announced the squad for the upcoming white-ball series tour of New Zealand after the World T20 in Australia.

Hardik Pandya was named skipper of the Indian squad in T20Is against New Zealand with Rishabh Pant being his deputy, while Shikhar Dhawan appointed captain for the ODI series against the Kiwis. Meanwhile, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and KL Rahul have been rested for the New Zealand T20I and ODI series.

Reacting to the exclusion from the squads, Shaw took to Instagram to post a picture of Sai Baba and captioned it, "Hope you are watching everything Sai Baba

India will be touring New Zealand for a white-ball series comprising three T20Is and as many ODIs after the World T20 in Australia.

The series will be held between November 18 to 30 and New Zealand will return to India for a white-ball series in January next year.