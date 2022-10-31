e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsPrithvi Shaw ignored for India tour of NZ, here's how Mumbai batsman reacted; see pic

Prithvi Shaw ignored for India tour of NZ, here's how Mumbai batsman reacted; see pic

India will tour New Zealand for a white-ball series comprising three T20Is and as many ODIs after the T20 World Cup in Australia

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, October 31, 2022, 08:29 PM IST
article-image
Prithvi Shaw | Twitter
Follow us on

Mumbai cricketer Prithvi Shaw has expressed unhappiness after selectors excluded him from the India squad for the next month's tour of New Zealand.

Chetan Sharma, former India pacer and current chairman of selectors, announced the squad for the upcoming white-ball series tour of New Zealand after the World T20 in Australia.

Hardik Pandya was named skipper of the Indian squad in T20Is against New Zealand with Rishabh Pant being his deputy, while Shikhar Dhawan appointed captain for the ODI series against the Kiwis. Meanwhile, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and KL Rahul have been rested for the New Zealand T20I and ODI series.

Reacting to the exclusion from the squads, Shaw took to Instagram to post a picture of Sai Baba and captioned it, "Hope you are watching everything Sai Baba

India will be touring New Zealand for a white-ball series comprising three T20Is and as many ODIs after the World T20 in Australia.

The series will be held between November 18 to 30 and New Zealand will return to India for a white-ball series in January next year.

Read Also
'It's India's loss': Netizens react after selectors ignore Prithvi Shaw for NZ tour
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Prithvi Shaw ignored for India tour of NZ, here's how Mumbai batsman reacted; see pic

Prithvi Shaw ignored for India tour of NZ, here's how Mumbai batsman reacted; see pic

'It's India's loss': Netizens react after selectors ignore Prithvi Shaw for NZ tour

'It's India's loss': Netizens react after selectors ignore Prithvi Shaw for NZ tour

Ind tour of NZ: Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli rested; Hardik Pandya to captain T20 side, Dhawan to lead...

Ind tour of NZ: Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli rested; Hardik Pandya to captain T20 side, Dhawan to lead...

Ind vs Ban T20 World Cup: Is Pakistan's fate still in India's hands? How can Babar Azam & Co qualify...

Ind vs Ban T20 World Cup: Is Pakistan's fate still in India's hands? How can Babar Azam & Co qualify...

IND vs SA: Australian hotel 'Crown Perth’ issues apology, fires staff who entered Virat Kohli's...

IND vs SA: Australian hotel 'Crown Perth’ issues apology, fires staff who entered Virat Kohli's...