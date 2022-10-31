'It's India's loss': Netizens react after selectors ignore Prithvi Shaw for NZ tour

The BCCI on Monday announced the squad for the upcoming ODI and Test series against Bangladesh and Mumbai batsman Prithvi Shaw failed to find a place in any of the three limited-overs squad.

Chetan Sharma, former India pacer and current chairman of selectors, addressed the media on Monday.

Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and KL Rahul were rested for the upcoming white-ball series against New Zealand.

Team India will play three ODIs and two Tests against Bangladesh. The opening ODI will take place on December 4, followed by the second and third match on December 7 and 10 respectively.

The Test series against Bangladesh will begin on December 14 with the first Test and the second one will begin at December 22.

Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan, Deepak Hooda and Sanju Samson were given an opportunity in the T20Is and ODIs against New Zealand as also in the series against Bangladesh. Rajat Patidar and Rahul Tripathi had impressed with their batting performances during the white-ball series between India A and New Zealand A.

However, Shaw was ignored by the selectors and netizens took to social media to react over the openers exclusion.

Here are a few reactions

If Prithvi Shaw doesn't play for India, its India's loss. Not his loss ! pic.twitter.com/x59ji4Mx5d — 𝕍𝕀𝕁𝔸𝕐 (@_Rishabhvj) October 31, 2022

No Prithvi Shaw. Ye andha kanoon hai. #CricketTwitter — Pratyush Raj (@pratyush93_raj) October 31, 2022

