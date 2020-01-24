Premiere League: Table-topper Liverpool register another late win

"We don't know exactly (the severity of the injury). He felt something in the hamstring," added Klopp, whose side are also still in the hunt for the FA Cup and Champions League.

Defeat leaves Wolves still six points off the top four in seventh, but Nuno Espirito Santo's side showed why they are on form the most likely challengers to fourth-placed Chelsea for a place in next season's Champions League.

"It was a fantastic game of football," said Nuno. "We have to keep going and keep getting stronger." Nuno's one regret from his side's display was the manner of the opening goal.

Set-pieces have been one of the keys to Liverpool's success and a well-worked corner got the visitors off to a flying start as Henderson headed home.

Matt Doherty should have levelled shortly afterwards before Liverpool's threat on the counter-attack was curtailed when Mane pulled up.

The Senegalese's absence for a few weeks is unlikely to sway the momentum of the title race, but he could now be a doubt for the first leg of Liverpool's Champions League last 16 tie at Atletico Madrid next month.

Jimenez and Adama Traore were left on the bench when the sides met in late December just two days after they had scored in a thrilling 3-2 win over Manchester City and Wolves' two most dangerous attacking weapons made a huge difference.

"Traore is pretty much unplayable," added Klopp.

Traore's run down the right pulled Van Dijk out of the centre of the defence and his pinpoint cross found Jimenez to bullet home his 20th goal of the season.

That was the first goal Alisson had conceded in the league for two months and the Brazilian had to be at his best to then turn a Traore drive to safety and stand up bravely to block from Jimenez.

Firmino looked to have missed the chance to claim all three points when he fired into Patricio's legs with just the Portuguese number one to beat.

But he quickly made amends with a thumping finish from Henderson's pass.

Atletico suffer Cup misery

Atletico Madrid were knocked out of the Copa del Rey on Thursday, defeated 2-1 in extra-time by third division Cultural Leonesa.

Atletico, who are third in La Liga and are looking forward to a Champions League clash next month against Liverpool, were one of four top-flight sides dumped out of the tournament on Thursday at the last 32 stage.

Argentine striker Angel Correa put them in front in the 62 minutes before Leonesa levelled seven minutes from the end through Julen Castaeda. Sergio Benito then delievered the winner for the hosts in the second period of extra-time.

Defeat completes a miserable January for Diego Simeone's Atletico who were defeated in the Spanish Super Cup by Real Madrid and 2-0 at Eibar in La Liga last weekend.

No snoozing for Leipzig

RB Leipzig coach Julian Nagelsmann is trying to ensure the Bundesliga leaders stay alert at Eintracht Frankfurt this weekend amid an intensifying title race by organising a sleep seminar. Bayern Munich's seven-year domination in Germany is under threat with Leipzig, Gladbach, Dortmund and Schalke all in the hunt for this season's title.