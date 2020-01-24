Twitter crushes over Adama Traore after ‘unplayable’ performable against Liverpool

Although he has managed 4 goals and 7 assists this season, his performance off the ball, his mazy runs deep in the opponent’s half, his physicality while dealing with defenders and his skills with the ball on his feet have been quite talked about.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp, too, showered praise upon Traore. He said, “He is unplayable in moments, it’s unbelievable. What a player – it’s not only him but he’s so good.”

Even Liverpool captain, Jordan Henderson, couldn’t stop himself from praising the young winger. “(Traore) is very tough, strong, powerful, quick. He's difficult to play against. But the lads did brilliantly against him. I thought we did really well with that," he added after the match.

Traore claimed the Man of the Match award for his incredible performance against Liverpool despite ending up on the losing side. He made a meal out of the Reds defender, Andy Robertson, who has been one of the best players in the Premier League this season.

BT Sports pundit, Joe Cole praised the winger’s performance and said, “Robertson is probably the best full-back in the country and he has given him a torrid time tonight. He is so strong and moves about. I think he has added a bit of finesse into his game and his manager is right he has improved.”

He added, “But I still think there is more to come from him. You go to Premier League games and you watch players and not many of them get you off your fight. I was driving up here today thinking I am looking forward to watching this lad play.”