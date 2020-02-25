Premiere League: Reds turn eighteen

Liverpool earned a record-equalling 18th consecutive Premier League win as the runaway leaders came from behind to beat West Ham 3-2 thanks to Sadio Mane's late strike.

Jurgen Klopp's side were in danger of dropping Premier League points for the first time since their draw at Manchester United on October 20 after falling behind in the second half at Anfield.

Georginio Wijnaldum put Liverpool ahead early on but Issa Diop equalised soon after on Monday.

Pablo Fornals gave struggling West Ham a stunning lead, but Lukasz Fabianski's woeful blunder allowed Mohamed Salah to equalise with his 19th goal of the season.

Mane completed the fightback with nine minutes left as Liverpool moved 22 points clear of second placed Manchester City.

The Reds' dramatic escape ensured they equalled Manchester City's English top-flight record of 18 consecutive league wins set between August and December 2017.

"I never thought it would be broken or equalled. We did it and I cannot believe it happened to be honest," Klopp said of the record.

"Whatever will happen this season is an effort of all of us. So far, so good."

Their 21st successive league victory at Anfield also equalled their own English top-flight record for consecutive home wins, set by Bill Shankly's team between January and December 1972.

Liverpool need four victories from their final 11 games to guarantee a first English title since 1990.