Premier League: Trent Alexander-Arnold wins Player of the Month award for December 2019

Liverpool and England's right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold won the Premier League's PLayer of the Month award for December 2019.
Arnold bagged himself 3 assists and 1 goal in the month of December. He was directly involved in three goals, scoring one and assisting two, during Liverpool's victory against Leicester City in December 2019. The Red's triumph over The Foxes led to a massive 13 point lead in the Premier League table.
Good news for Fifa Ultimate Team (FUT) players as they can now look forward to strengthen their defence with Arnold's POTM card which will be available in-game from Monday, December 13, 2020.
Arnold is enjoying his status as the best right back in current football. After a dominant 2018-19 season in which Liverpool were crowned European Champions, Arnold was even a part of EA's Team of the Year which was revealed on January 6, 2020.
Trent Alexander-Arnold is also the second fullback who has won the Premier League player of the month award. England's Micah Richards was the first one to win the same.
Coming back to the Prem, Liverpool are enjoying their position as league leaders with a massive 13 points lead having played one less match compared to Leicester who stand 2nd.
Liverpool will face Tottenham and Manchester United in their next fixtures respectively. With Harry Kane out due to injury until April, will Mourinho's XI hand The Reds their first loss of the season?
