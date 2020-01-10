Premier League: Trent Alexander-Arnold wins Player of the Month award for December 2019

Liverpool and England's right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold won the Premier League's PLayer of the Month award for December 2019.

Arnold bagged himself 3 assists and 1 goal in the month of December. He was directly involved in three goals, scoring one and assisting two, during Liverpool's victory against Leicester City in December 2019. The Red's triumph over The Foxes led to a massive 13 point lead in the Premier League table.

Good news for Fifa Ultimate Team (FUT) players as they can now look forward to strengthen their defence with Arnold's POTM card which will be available in-game from Monday, December 13, 2020.