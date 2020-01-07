EA announce FIFA 2020 Team of the Year; Cristiano Ronaldo, Mohamed Salah miss out

EA Sports have officially announced the FIFA 2020 Team of the Year. There are some surprise exclusions like Juventus forward Cristiano Ronaldo and Liverpool playmaker Mohamed Salah. This is the first time since 2011 that Ronaldo hasn’t featured in the FIFA TOTY. He had a relatively quiet 2019 in Turin.

Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool features heavily in the team, owing to the fantastic year they had. There are five players that represent the Merseyside club in the list. Lionel Messi too made it to the list, thanks to another fabulous year for him on an individual level.

Manchester City’s vital cog Kevin De Bruyne makes the list along with Chelsea’s N’Golo Kante. World-class Paris- Saint Germain youngster Kylian Mbappe makes the cut along with others.

The player ratings are yet to be revealed by EA SPORTS FIFA.