EA announce FIFA 2020 Team of the Year; Cristiano Ronaldo, Mohamed Salah miss out

EA Sports have officially announced the FIFA 2020 Team of the Year. There are some surprise exclusions like Juventus forward Cristiano Ronaldo and Liverpool playmaker Mohamed Salah. This is the first time since 2011 that Ronaldo hasn’t featured in the FIFA TOTY. He had a relatively quiet 2019 in Turin.
Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool features heavily in the team, owing to the fantastic year they had. There are five players that represent the Merseyside club in the list. Lionel Messi too made it to the list, thanks to another fabulous year for him on an individual level.
Manchester City’s vital cog Kevin De Bruyne makes the list along with Chelsea’s N’Golo Kante. World-class Paris- Saint Germain youngster Kylian Mbappe makes the cut along with others.
The player ratings are yet to be revealed by EA SPORTS FIFA.
Here’s the entire lineup:
GK: Alisson (Liverpool)
RB: Trent Alenxander-Arnold (Liverpool)
CB: Matthijs de Ligt (Juventus)
CB: Virgil van Dijk (Liverpool)
LB: Andy Robertson (Liverpool)
CDM: Frenkie De Jong (Barcelona)
CM: N'Golo Kante (Chelsea)
CAM: Kevin De Bruyne (Manchester City)
LW: Sadio Mane (Liverpool)
ST: Kylian Mbappe (Paris-Saint Germain)
RW: Lionel Messi (Barcelona)
The defence is almost entirely made up of Liverpool players, with Alisson between the sticks, Trent Alexander-Arnold on the right, Virgil van Dijk at the centre and Andy Robertson on the left. Juventus' Matthijs de Ligt is the only non-Liverpool player in the defence for his incredible season with former club AFC Ajax, pairing up with Van Dijk.
Barcelona's Frenkie De Jong, Chelsea's N'Golo Kante and Manchester City's Kevin De Bruyne make up the vital midfield of the team.
Liverpool talisman Sadio Mane pips fellow teammate Mohamed Salah to take up the left spot in the attack. PSG youngster Kylian Mbappe turns striker while Barcelona legend Lionel Messi takes up his reserved spot at the right.
